Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the 2019 12th class board exam result today, April 22nd, a while ago. Students who had appeared for the exam can check their result and scorecard at the official website, hpbose.org. The website might be a bit slow but students are recommended to check the website a little later.

Students can also check the result via SMS. One can send a message to 56263 — HP12 <space> roll number to access the result via text message. The result is also available at Indiaresult.com; the direct link to check the result on the website is here.

According to Indianexpress.com, girls have outperformed boys this year too. The students have scored a pass percentage of 62.1%. The pass percentage among girls is 66.73%, whereas boys just managed to score 57.3% pass percentage. Around 55.9 thousand students have cleared the exam.

How to check HPBOSE 2019 12th class result:

Visit the HPBOSE official website. Click on this link to check the Indiaresults.com HPBOSE result. Click on the link to check the 12th class result. Enter the required details and submit. The result will be displayed.

The Board had conducted the 12th class exam this year from February 20th to March 2nd, reports Indiaexpress.com. The exam for yoga and physical education was also conducted within this time frame. More than 1 lakh students participated in the examination and now they can check the result.

In 2018, HPBOSE had declared the 12th class result on April 24th, 2018. The students had managed to score a pass percentage of 69.7%. The top rank was grabbed by Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal in 2018.