National Law University Delhi has released the AILET 2019 admit card today at 7.00 pm. All the students who have registered to participate in the common entrance test for AILET 2019 can download the admit card from the NLU official website, nludelhi.ac.in.

AILET exam is conducted for admissions to BA LLB (Hons) course, LLM, and Ph.D programmes offered by the university.

All India Law Entrance Test or AILET 2019 exam will be conducted on May 5th from 10.00 am to 11.30 am. The NLU also released a notification along with the admit card stating that candidates must carry a colour copy of the admit card to the centre. The notification can be accessed in this direct link.

The notification also said, “In case photograph of the candidate is improper/not visible on the Admit Card, in such case candidate must bring two stamp size photographs and a valid photo identity proof in the Examination Centre along with the AILET-2019 Admit Card.”

Candidates can click on this direct link to download the admit card.

How to download NLU AILET 2019 admit card:

Visit the NLU AILET 2019 home page. Click on the link to download AILET Admit card. A new page will open with instructions regarding admit card and a link to download the card. Click on the link. Select the required course and feed in all the requisite details and Submit. The admit card will be displayed. Candidates are supposed to take a colour print out of the admit card.

The NLU conducts the exam for 80 seats of BA LLB of which 70 seats are selected through AILET and 10 are reserved for foreign students. The LLM has 80 seats and Ph.D programme has 8 seats. The exam will be conducted at 20 cities throughout India on May 5th, 2019.