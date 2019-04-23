Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2019 hall tickets were released today at 12 noon. The hall tickets are available for candidates to download at AP State Council of Higher Education website - sche.ap.gov.in. The AP ECET exam is scheduled to be held end of this month and hall tickets will be available today on wards.

This year the ECET for Andhra Pradesh is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNT), Ananthpur on behalf of APSCHE. The exam will be conducted on April 30th from 10 am to 1 pm. Earlier the entrance exam was scheduled for April 19th, however that was postponed due to overlapping of certain final year Diploma Examinations. As per the official notification, preliminary answer keys for the AP ECET will be released by May 1st, 2019.

The admit cards can be downloaded using the registration number and date of birth details from APSCHE website. Alternatively here is the direct link to download the AP ECET hall ticket. Candidates who have applied for the AP engineering entrance exam must note that no candidate will be allowed to appear for the examination without a valid admit card.

How to download AP ECET 2019 admit card

Visit the APSCHE official website - sche.ap.gov.in On the home page, click on AP ECET tab and you will be directed to a new page Then click on the hall ticket link on AP ECET home page Alternatively here is the direct link to download the hall ticket Enter your registration and date of birth details to download the admit card Take a print out of the hall ticket to be carried to examination center.

ECET is entrance exam conducted for admission into 2nd year level Lateral Entry into Engineering/Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering & Technology and B.Sc. Candidates for the academic year 2019-20. The application for the entrance exam began earlier in February and continued till early April.