The online application process for Telangana State - State Eligibility Test (TS-SET) 2019 began around end of March and there are just two more days left to submit online applications at TS SET website - telanganaset.org. Please note that this is the last date for applying without the late fee charge and candidates who wish to avoid the penalty are advised to hurry to TS-SET site and apply by end of day on April 26th.

For the uninitiated, the TS SET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidates to apply for the role of Assistant Professor in the universities across Telangana. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the exam can do so at telanganaset.org. The exam is being conducted by the Osmania University and it will be held on July 5th, 6th, and July 8th. The admit card for the same is expected to be available for download on May 25th, 2019.

As mentioned, the last day to apply without a late fees is April 26th, 2019. However, candidates can apply until May 24th with late fees. Candidates who apply after April 26th till May 4th will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 1500/- and those who apply before May 14th will be penalised a late fee of Rs. 2000/-. Lastly, the candidates who apply after May 14th will have to pay a late fees of Rs. 3000/-.

The candidates can apply for the TS-SET 2019 examination at the official website. Candidates can click on the direct link to access the application page. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification and eligibility criteria before proceeding with the application process.

TS-SET 2019 exam will consist of two papers for a total duration of 3 hours. Paper I will carry 100 marks and will have 50 objective-type questions intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. Paper II will carry 100 questions for 200 marks and will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. The exam will be conducted at 10 cities throughout the state.