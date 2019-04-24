SCERT Odisha application process for admissions to 2019 Teacher Education courses ends today. The entrance exam is for admissions into colleges in the state of Odisha for 2019-20201 batches for B.Ed, D.El.Ed. B.H.Ed, B.P.Ed, M.Ed, and M.Phil (Education) courses will be done via this examination and counselling process.

All the information and brochure regarding the exam is available at the official website, and candidates can apply for the same at scert.samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can also find course-wise intake by various institution under the Information Brochure section of the website.

A total number of 84 institutions will be conducting admissions through the SCERT examination and counselling platform. The last day to apply to apply to appear for the examination is April 24th and the last day to pay application fees online is April 25th and offline is April 26th. The exam will be conducted from May 15th to May 30th, 2019.

How to apply for SCERT Odisha 2019 exam: