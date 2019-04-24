Osmania University declared multiple results yesterday on April 23rd. The results include revaluation examination results along with regular exam result. The revaluation result for B.A, B.B.A, B.Sc and B.Com examinations that were conducted in November 2018. Further the University has also announced DPED 1st & 3rd Semester CBCS regular December 2018 exam results as well. The L.L.B exam results held in January and February 2019 has been released too. All the results are available on Osmania University website - osmania.ac.in and candidates can directly check it there.

The results are available online and can be accessed by candidates using their registration number on the results page. Here is the direct link to results page which contains result links for the all the courses by OU. Candidates must please note that the results released online are for immediate use only. Candidates are advised to get in touch with the respective institutes for mark sheets.

How to check Osmania University results

Visit the Osmania University website - osmania.ac.in Click on the examination tab available on the left hand side of the home page You will be directed to page with numerous result links for various courses Alternatively here the direct link to results page Enter your registration number to check your results Download and save the same for future reference

However the official website is bit slow and even unresponsive at times currently possibly due to heavy traffic. Hence, students are advised to be patient and check their results after a short while. On the other hand, results can be accessed from a third party website as well - manabadi.com.