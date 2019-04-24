The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) was expected to announce the results for Class 10th examination otherwise known as Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam on April 29th. The results will be available for students on TNDGE website - dge.tn.gov.in and candidates will be able to see their scores online using the registration numbers.

Now a report by Times of India citing an official associated with TNDGE has re-affirmed the result announcement date. “evaluation of class 10 answer scripts was over and random checking of results is going on. The results would be released on April 29 as scheduled, C Amuthavalli, joint director (secondary), TNDGE was quoted saying.

Apart from that, the SSLC results will also be available on the TN results site - tnresults.nic.in. Candidates are hereby advised to keep a track of TNDGE site for updates till the result announcement date i.e April 29th. Also please note that only once the results are announced only scores can be checked online and students will have to visit their respective schools to receive their marksheet.

Separately, TNDGE recently declared the results for Class 12th exam on April 19th. Since the result was announced at around 9.30 am, we can expect similar timing for SSLC as well. The TN SSLC exams were conducted from March 14 to March 29, 2019. Last year a total of 10,01,140 students appeared for the exam, out of which 4,74,340 were males and 4,76,340 were females. The overall pass percentage was 94.50% which is expected to increase this year.