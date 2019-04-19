Director General of Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu has declared the 2019 HSE board exam results today, April 19th, 2019. Students who had appeared for the 12th class board exam can check the result at Tamil Nadu official results website, tnresults.nic.in. The results are also available at dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in. The HSE 11th Arrers has also been declared.

Times of India reports that students who have given the TN HSE 2019 exam have managed to get a pass percentage of 91.3%. Once again, girls managed to outdo boys with a pass percentage of 93.64% compared to 88.57%. The report also adds that 1,281 schools managed to achieve 100% result.

Here is the direct link to check the result. The direct link to check HSE Plus One Arrears results is here.

How to check the TN 2019 HSE result:

Visit the TN results official websites - tnresults.nic.in. Click on the link to access the result. Enter the relevant details and submit. The result will be displayed.

In 2018, the board had declared the 12th class result on May 16th, 2018. Students in 2018 had achieved a pass percentage of 91.1%. Girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.1% compared to 87.7%. This year the results have been declared almost a month ahead compared to 2018.

The DGE had issued a press release a few days ago about the exact date of the result and now the results have been declared. DGE Tamil Nadu had conducted the HSE 2019 examination from March 1st to March 19th. More than 8.69 lakh students have appeared for the HSE 2019 examination.