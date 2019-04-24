Symbiosis International University will release the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) Test admit card today, April 24th, 2019. The exact time of the release is not known but it is expected to be available soon. All the candidates can download the admit card from the official website, set-test.org.

The university will conduct the entrance test on May 24th, 2019. The exams will be conducted for admissions to two four courses. The test for Law (SLAT) and Design (SEED) will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon. The test for General (SET) and Engineering (SITEEE) will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

The admit card will be released today and after the examination is conducted on May 4th, 2019, the university will release the result on May 14th, 2019. The test will be conducted at 80 cities throughout the country. The candidates can check this link to get acquainted with the test pattern.

How to download Symbiosis SET 2019 admit card:

Visit the Symbiosis SET website. Click on the link to download the admit card. Feed in the necessary log-in information and submit. The admit card will be displayed which should be printed out in colour.

The candidates must take a coloured print out of the admit card and if the candidates have registered to appear for exams in both the sessions, separate admit card for each session will be issued. The candidate must bring the colour copy of the admit card at the test centre along with a valid photo identification card. The full instruction around the admit card is available in this link.