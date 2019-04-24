India explores for crude oil on sweeter terms after end of Iran oil waiver
India is trying to leverage its robust ties with West Asian crude oil producers such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, is in discussions with oil producers in West Asia as well as in other geographies to procure a total of about 15 million tonnes of extra crude over the year
6.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Arunachal Pradesh
A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Arunachal Pradesh early on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said. It struck at 1.45 am on today.
The epicentre of the shallow quake was about 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Along, and 180 kilometres southwest of the state capital Itanagar.
China to recalibrate Belt and Road initiative, defend scheme against criticism
China is expected to promote a recalibrated version of its Belt and Road initiative at a summit of heads of state this week in Beijing, seeking to allay criticism that its flagship infrastructure policy fuels indebtedness and lacks transparency.
The Belt and Road initiative championed by Chinese President Xi Jinping has become mired in controversy, with some partner nations bemoaning the high cost of projects.
World Malaria Day: World’s First Malaria Vaccine Launched In Africa
The world’s first and only malaria vaccine was launched in the African country of Malawi on Tuesday, as part of a landmark pilot program.
Hundreds of thousands of children under five will be protected against one of the world’s leading killers, Malaria, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
In clinical trials, the vaccine was found to prevent about four in ten malaria cases, including three in ten cases of life-threatening severe malaria: reports.