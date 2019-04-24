Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has declared revaluation result for BE/BTech 1st and 2nd semester examination today, April 24th at 11.00 am. All the students who had applied for revaluation for these two semesters can check the official website, results..vtu.ac.in,. The university has already declared the remaining semesters’ revaluation result.

VTU had conducted the BE and BTech exams for all semesters in the month of December and January and the results were declared in the months of February and March. The revaluation results today were for both CBCS and non-CBCS courses. The revaluation result for the remaining semesters is expected to be released in the next few days.

How to check VTU BE/BTech revaluation result: