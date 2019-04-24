Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2019 notification on its official website - upsc.gov.in. Earlier we had published a story regarding the notification announcement and in line with that UPSC has timely released the recruitment notice. Interested and eligible candidates can start applying online for the CAPF, 2019 recruitment from today i.e. April 24th and the last date to apply is May 20th till 6 pm.

A total of 323 vacancies have been advertised by UPSC for Assistant Commandant recruitment. Detailed break of vacancies under BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB has been given in the official notification. Here is the direct link to the notification for candidates who wish to apply.

How to apply online for CAPF recruitment 2019

Visit the online application portal of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in Then click on online application for various examination of UPSC link You will be directed to a new page, there click on registration process mentioned in front of CAPF recruitmen Complete both parts of registrations and make the online payment for exam fee Save the submitted application for future reference.

Apart from the above mentioned dates, the commission has provided few tentative dates as well. The tentative exam date is available that is August 18th, 2019 and the admit card are expected on July 31st. However candidates must note that these are tentative dates and might be changed by commission by releasing notification.

Applicants needs to be a Graduate degree holder in any discipline from a recognized university/institution and must be of 20 to 25 years of age at the time of applying. Other relevant details about the recruitment will be mentioned in the official notification. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the notice before apply for CAPF 2019 recruitment.