Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2019 today on its official website - upsc.gov.in. This information comes courtesy the UPSC examination calendar published earlier by the commission. According to the exam calendar, a short notice on the CAPF, 2019 recruitment is expected today i.e. April 24th and the online application process for the recruitment will continue till mid May.

While the the official notification is still awaited, the online application will begin from today and will be available till May 20th. The tentative exam date is available as well that is August 18th, 2019. All the candidates who wish to appear for this recruitment drive are requested to keep track of UPSC website today for update on the CAPF notification.

The recruitment drive will be for CAPF Assistant Commandant positions and the number of vacancies will be notified in the official advertisement expected today. The exam being set in August, the admit card for successful applicants are expected on July 31st. The posting of successful candidates following the exam will be in either of these institutes: BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB.

Applicants needs to be a Graduate degree holder in any discipline from a recognized university/institution and must be of 20 to 25 years of age at the time of applying. Other relevant details about the recruitment will be mentioned in the official notification. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the notice before apply for CAPF 2019 recruitment.