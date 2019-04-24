Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2019 answer keys for all papers were released today, April 24th, 2019. The answer keys for papers for admissions to Engineering, Medical, and Agricultural courses conducted from April 22nd to April 24th have been released and can be accessed at the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET

Candidates can also raise objections against the answer keys and the last day to submit the objection is 5.00 pm on April 26, 2019. The candidates are advised to go through the format and instructions that they need to follow to submit the objection.

Candidates can click on the link to raise objection on the home page which will download a Word document containing all the instructions.

Apart from the answer keys, the candidates can also download the question paper and candidate’s response sheet for all the papers with regards to admissions to Engineering, Medical, and Agricultural from the official website.

Howto download AP EAMCET 2019 answer keys:

Visit the AP EAMCET official website. Click on the link for ‘Exam Papers’ on the home page. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the answer key page. A new page will open which will have links for all the question paper and answer keys.’ Click on the relevant link to download the required question paper and answer keys, which can be printed if needed.

JNTUK Kakinada conducted the EAMCET 2019 examination on behalf of APSCHE from April 20th to April 24th, 2019. The common admission examination is conducted for admissions to courses related to Engineering, Medical, and Agriculture provided by universities and institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The AP EAMCET result is expected to be declared on May 1st, 2019.