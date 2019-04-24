Telangana State POLYCET 2019 examination result was expected to be declared today, April 24th, 2019; however, till now the official website does not reflect any result link. The result, once declared, can be accessed at the official website, polycetts.nic.in.

The POLYCET answer keys were released recently and the last day to file objections against the answers was yesterday, April 23rd. Therefore, it will be very difficult for the State Board to declare the result within a day’s time after the objection window. Hopefully, the result will be released within the next few days on the official website.

POLYCET is a common entrance exam conducted for admissions to Polytechnic colleges in the state of Telangana. The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is for admissions into Diploma Courses in Engineering/non-Engineering/Technology offered by colleges for the academic year 2019-20.

Howto check the TS POLYCET 2019 result:

Visit the TS POLYCET official website. Click on the link to check the result. Enter the required log-in details and submit. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

The notification for the TS POLYCET 2019 was released on March 14th, and the application process went on until April 6th, 2019. The TS POLYCET examination was conducted April 16th, 2019.