Andhra Pradesh Public Services Commission has released hall tickets for multiple recruitment examinations today, April 24th, 2019. The hall tickets for 2019 Research Officer in A.P. Legislature Secretariat Service, 2018 Assistant Public Relations Officer in A.P. Information Subordinate Service, and Extension Officer Grade-I (Supervisor) in A.P. Women Development and Child Welfare Sub – ordinate Service can be downloaded from psc.ap.gov.in.

The examination for all the above-mentioned will be conducted in the month of April itself, details of which are available in this table.

Name of Recruitment Number of Vacancy Number of Applicants Exam Date Asst. Public Relations Officer 15 1935 29.04.2019 FN & 30.04.2019 AN Research Officer 02 Not known 28.04.2019 AN (Paper-II) & 29.04.2019 FN (GS&MA) Extension Officer Gr.I 109 15,217 29.04.2019 FN & AN

Howto download APPSC hall ticket:

Visit the APPSC official website. Click on the link to download the hall ticket on the home page. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the hall ticket page. Enter the User ID and Mobile Number and click on ‘Go’. The hall ticket will be displayed which needs to be printed out.

Candidates are advised to check the instructions on the hall ticket carefully to make sure follow all the instructions mentioned it.