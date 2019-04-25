Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the exam for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination of 2018. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can access the answer keys at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The answers in the answer keys can also be challenged. Any challenge needs to be submitted on or before April 27th (up to 6.00 pm) and each challenge will attract a fees of Rs. 100/- which will be refunded if the challenge is found to be genuine. The answer keys will be available until April 27th after which the link will be deactivated.

How to check SSC SI/Asst SI answer keys:

Visit the SSC official website. Click on the link for answer keys link under ‘Latest News’ section. A PDF document will open detailing the answer keys and link to check the answer keys. Click on the link. Click on the link on the new page to check the answer keys. Alternatively, click on the direct link to check the answer keys. Enter the User ID and Password and click on ‘Login’. The answer keys will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

There are 1,557 vacant positions that are expected to be filled through this recruitment drive. A massive 8.20 lakh candidates had registered for the exam; however only 2.32 lakh actually appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in 11 shift over period of five days starting March 12th to 16th, 2019. The results for the recruitment exam are tentatively scheduled for May 25th.