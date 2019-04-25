Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has issued the admit card for PET and PPHT 2019 examination on Wednesday, April 24th. Candidates who have registered for the PET and PPHT 2019 entrance exam from the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

PET exam is conducted for admissions to Engineering (BE), Agriculture Technology, and Dairy Technology courses and PPHT for Bachelor and Diploma in Pharmacy imparted in the colleges of the state. The notification for the release of the admit card and rules around the exam centre can be accessed in this link.

The candidates can download the admit card from this direct link.

The exam will be conducted on May 2nd, 2019 in two sessions. The morning sessions from 9.00 am to 12.15 pm will be for PET entrance exam and the afternoon session from 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm will be for PPHT exam. The exam will be conducted at 27 district headquarters throughout the state.

How to download the CG PET/PPHT 2019 admit card:

Visit the CG PEB official website. Click on the link to download the PET/PPHT 2019 admit card. Enter the required details and submit. The admit card will be displayed which needs to be printed out.

The PET/PPHT notification was released on March 21st, 2019 and the application process went on until April 7th, 2019. Candidates can access the notification to get acquainted with the exam syllabus and pattern.