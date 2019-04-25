The final merit list of candidates who have cleared the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force Sub Inspector recruitment has been released online on the official website - si1.rpfonlinereg.org. All the candidates who cleared the exam and have been shortlisted are now eligible to appear for the medical examination. A separate notification in this regard will be released by the exam conducting authority.

A total of 178 candidates have been shortlisted and they will have to appear for the Medical exam for the RPF/RPSF SI recruitment. The empanelled candidates will be called for medical examination. The date and place for medical examination will be informed on their registered mobile number and email IDs, the official notice states.

How to check final merit list for RPF SI recruitment

Visit the official RPF SI recruitment site - si1.rpfonlinereg.org On the home page the link for final merit list RPF SI is available, click on that You will be directed to a new page, then click on Group A tab to view results Alternatively here is the direct link to merit list PDF Then download the attestation form to be duly filled and submitted at the time of Medical exam

Further the shortlisted candidates now have to download the attestation form available on RPF SI recruitment site and duly submit it at the time of medical examination. Here is the direct link to final merit list PDF for interested individuals. The results also contains contact details for any assistance regarding the exam.

Ministry of Railways had invited applications from eligible Male and Female candidates for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in mid 2018. The online application process in fact began from June 1st and the exam was conducted in months of September and October 2018.