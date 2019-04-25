Narendra Modi scripts a Bollywood twist with Akshay Kumar ‘interview’
Bollywood’s love affair with Prime Minister Narendra Modi just got a tiny bit tender day after the Election Commission banned the screening of a biopic on him.
It came in the form of a 60-minute-long “interview” with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, designed to showcase the softer, personal side of the prime minister’s personality.
PM Narendra Modi calls his hour-long ‘interview’ with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar ‘apolitical’. Modi says he never dreamt of being the PM and that he isn’t the disciplinarian he is made out to be.
Iran Leader Says US Oil Sanctions Won’t Go “Without Response”
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday called United State’s move to stop other countries from making oil trades with Iran, a “hostile measure” that “won’t be left without a response”.
“US efforts to boycott the sale of Iran’s oil won’t get them anywhere. We will export our oil as much as we need and we intend,” his official English-language Twitter account said.
Don’t expose infants younger than 1-year-old to electronic devices: WHO
The World Health Organisation (WHO) issued strict new guidelines Wednesday on How much should parents resort to videos and online games to entertain, educate or simply distract their young children?
The WHO drew on emerging - but as yet unsettled - science about the risks screens pose to the development of young minds at a time when surveys show children are spending increasing amounts of time watching smartphones and other mobile devices.