All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has issued the admit card for the entrance exam for admissions to postgraduate courses offered by the institute on Thursday, April 25th. Candidates who have registered to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the official website, aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS will conduct the entrance exam for admissions to MD / MS / DM (6 yrs.) / M.Ch. (6 yrs.) / MDS courses on May 5th, 2019. The Basic registration process for the exam was conducted from October 18th, 2018 to February 19th, 2019 and the Final Registration was conducted from March 22nd to April 2nd, 2019.

Here is the direct link from which candidates can download the admit card by feeding their log-in details.

How to download AIIMS PG Entrance exam 2019 admit card:

Visit the AIIMS Exams website. Click on ‘Academic Courses’ tab on the home page. Under Postgraduate column, click on the relevant course for which one has applied and click on ‘Proceed’. AIIMS PG Course entrance exam page will appear where candidates can feed in the log-in details and click on ‘Login’. The admit card can be accessed from this page which needs to be printed out.

The AIIMS is expected to declare the entrance exam result for PG courses on May 13th, 2019 and the tentative date from which candidates can exercise their choices under Mock Round is May 17th, 2019. The seat allocation and counselling round will be done one August 22nd, 2019.