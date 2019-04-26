Lucknow University has released the admit card for the Even Semester examination for both UG and PG courses. All candidates who have filled the examination form to appear for the 2nd, 4th, and 6th semester for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses can download the admit card from the official website, luonline.in.

The university had recently released a revised timetable for UG and PG even semester examinations. The revised schedule for UG programmes 2018-19 was published on April 16th, while the updated exam date sheet for postgraduate exams in faculty of Arts was released on April 18th. Both the exams are scheduled to begin in the month of May and continue then onwards till the end of the month.

Candidates can visit the official Lucknow University admit card and result website to access the link to download the admit card for even semesters. Alternatively, they can click on this direct link to access the admit card page and enter the form number to download the admit card and print them out.

Interested students can check the detailed revised time table directly from the links provided here. Schedule of UG Even Semester examination 2018-19 and Schedule of PG Even Semester examination (May 2019) in faculty of arts.