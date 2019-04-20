Lucknow University (LU) has released timetable for Undergraduate and Postgraduate even semester examination 2019. The time table can be accessed by students from LU website directly at - lkouniv.ac.in. The revised schedule for UG programmes 2018-19 was published on April 16th, while the updated exam date sheet for postgraduate exam in faculty of Arts was released on April 18th.

Interested students can check the detailed revised time table directly from the links provided here. Schedule of UG Even Semester examination 2018-19 and Schedule of PG Even Semester examination (May 2019) in faculty of arts. Both the exams are scheduled to begin in the month of May and continue then on wards till end of the month.

Separately, candidates who are set to appear for Lucknow University UG, PG exams in 2019 can download their admit cards from LU online examination portal - luonline.in. Alternatively here is the direct link to download the exam admit card page. Candidates will have to use their form number in order to view their hall ticket. Admit cards are a must carry entity for exams and no candidates will be allowed appear for the exam without a valid admit card.