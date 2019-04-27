Uttar Pradesh 2019 10th and 12th class board exam results iares all set to be declared today at 12.30 pm. As reported earlier, on April 25th after quite a long speculation, the board had announced that the results will be declared today. The results for both the classes will be declared at 12.30 pm and students can access them at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

The 10th class result can be checked in this direct link; whereas the 12th class result can be check in this direct link.

The board had conducted the class 10th and class 12th exams from February 2nd to February 27th this year. Around 58 lakh students in total appeared for the exam of which 32 lakh appeared for the class 10th and 26 lakh appeared for the class 12th.

How to check the UP Board exam 2019 10th, 12th results:

Visit the websites where UP board results are expected to be declared, upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. Click on the link for either class 10th or class 12th, whichever is relevant, results. Enter the relevant details and submit. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

In 2018, the results for both the classes were declared on April 29th, 2018. The pass percentage for class 12th was 72.43% and for 10th is 75.16%. Girls outperformed boys in both the exams with girls passing percentage for 12th being 78.8% and for boys 72.2%. For 10th class, 78.8% girls cleared the exam and 72.3% of boys.

It has been reported earlier that the result can be expected this week, however, the exact date and time were not revealed. The Board is in final stages of releasing the result and most of the head officials are in Delhi overlooking the final stages of the release of the result.