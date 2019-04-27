Uttar Pradesh 2019 board exam result for 12th class or Intermediate class has been declared today, April 27th, a while ago. Students who appeared the state’s board exam for the 12th class can check their scores at these websites, upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. The 10th class result is expected to be declared within half an hour.

Tanu Tomar has secured the first position with a percentage of 97.8%. The second and third place have been secured by Bhagya Shree Upadhyay (95.20%) and Akankhsa Shukla (94.80%), respectively. According to Indian Express, students have managed to score a pass percentage of 70.02% which is 2 percentage points less than in 2018.

Here is the direct link to check the results:

Around 58 lakh students in total appeared for the 2019 board exam from the state of Uttar Pradesh exam of which 26 lakh appeared for the class 12th. The UPMSP or UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad had conducted the Class 12th exams from February 2nd to February 27th this year.

How to check the UP Board exam 2019 12th results:

Visit the websites where UP board results are expected to be declared, upresults.nic.in. Click on the link of UP Board Intermediate (Classs XIII) examination - 2019 result. Enter the Roll Number and School Code (as given on Admit Card) and ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

In 2018, the results for both the classes were declared on April 29th, 2018. The pass percentage for class 12th was 72.43% in 2018. Girls had outperformed boys and had managed to score a pass percentage of 78.8% compared to boys who scored 72.2%.