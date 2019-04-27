SRM Institute of Science and Technology has released the results for SRMJEEE (B.Tech) entrance exam today on its website - srmuniv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam which conducted this month can now check their results using their registration numbers. The result announcement states that the Results of SRMJEEE (B.Tech) 2019 has been released. The Rank Card and Counselling call letter can be downloaded from the applicant dashboard.

Apart from that, SRM has also released the counselling schedule as well along with the results. The counselling for admission to B.Tech course in various SRM institutes will begin from May 3rd and will go on till May 7th. The counselling is scheduled from 3rd May 2019 to 8th May 2019 except 6th May due to elections in some states, the official notification states.

Further in favour of increasing candidate convenience, the university has decided to hold on campus counselling at various locations. The on-campus common counselling will be held concurrently at the six campuses – Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani, NCR Ghaziabad, Delhi - NCR Sonepat and Amaravati. The All India Rank (AIR) obtained in SRMJEEE (B.Tech) 2019, will be the basis for admission to all the four campuses of SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST), and SRM University HARYANA, Delhi - NCR Sonepat, and SRM University AP, Amaravati.

It must be noted here that earlier the University had extended the online application date for the entrance exam to April 20th. Now with the counselling schedule announcement, candidates are advised to go through their schedule details and be present for the counselling on the given dates. Here is the direct link to check SRMJEE result. Candidates can the result using their registration credentials created earlier at the time of application submission.

For more details on the counselling regarding the timing, location and the official statement by SRM, please click on this link here.