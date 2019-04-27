Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has started the application process for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers for the Science subject (Laboratory) or better known as SETL from Friday, April 26th, 2019. Candidates can access the official notification and apply for the positions at CG Vyapam website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

The CGPEB had released the notification for the vacancy of more than 14 thousand for various positions and the application process for Assistant Teacher position for Science (Laboratory) started from April 26th. The total vacancy for which the SLET 2019 exam will be conducted for 1200 positions of which 789 positions are for E category and 411 positions are for T category.

The last day to apply for CG Vyapam Assistant Science Teacher position is May 26th, 2019. The CGPEB will conduct the exam on July 28th, 2019 from 10.00 am to 1.15 pm, and the admit card for the same will be released on July 22nd, 2019.

Howto apply for CG Assistant Science Teacher (Laboratory) 2019 position: