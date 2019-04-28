Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released admit card for the written exam for the recruitment of 2018 SCT PC IT & C / Mechanic / Driver on April 27th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to appear for the written examination for the above-mentioned recruitment can download the admit card from the official website, tslprb.in

The admit card will contain the details of the exact exam date and centre at which the candidate needs to be present to participate in the exam. The recruitment process did not have any preliminary examination stage and candidates who are participating in the part II written exam were chosen based on the documents submitted in the first phase.

Candidates who clear this stage of the exam are eligible to appear for the PET/PMT round of the recruitment where the process of document verification will also be done. The date and exact venue of this round will be declared after the results of the written exam.

Here is the direct link to download the written exam admit card.

Howto download TSLPRB SCT PC IT/C/Mechanic/Driver written exam:

Visit the TSLPRB official website. Click on the link to download Driver/Mechanic Admit Card. Enter the log-in details and submit. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The Board had released the notification for the recruitment drive on May 31st, 2018 for a total of 231 vacancies. The recruitment drive aims to fill 142 vacancies for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications) (Men & Women) in Police Department, 19 vacancies for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation, and 70 vacancies for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation.