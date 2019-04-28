Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2019 admit cards for Form A and Form B have been released and are available for download. The admit cards for Form C and Form D is expected to be available today, April 28th, at 5.00 pm. All candidates who have applied to appear for the OJEE 2019 exam can download the admit card from the official website, ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2019 examination will be conducted from April 12th to April 20th, 2019. The Pen and Paper mode of the exam will be conducted on April 12th. The Computer-based examination will be conducted from April 12th to April 20th, 2019. The admit card was supposed to be released on April 20th but was rescheduled to be released on April 24th and then April 26th.

How to download OJEE 2019 admit card:

Visit the OJEE 2019 official website. Click on the Candidate Login - OJEE 2019 button on the home page. Click on the relevant form for which admit card needs to be downloaded. Enter the relevant details to sign in. The admit card will be displayed which can be printed out.

OJEE 2019 examination is conducted for admissions to B.PHARM/ BHMS/ BAMS/ M.TECH/ M.TECH(PART TIME)/ M.ARCH/ M.PHARM/ M PLAN/ MCA/ MBA /INT. MBA and lateral entry TO B.TECH/ B.PHARM/ MCA. OJEE will do counselling and admission to colleges/Universities for the professional courses as mentioned above. Candidates can secure their seats for these courses in various colleges as per their Rank secured in the examination.