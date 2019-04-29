Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has declared the result for VITEEE 2019 earlier than expected and candidates can check their results at VIT website - vit.ac.in. VIT in their previous update on the website had said that it will declare the results by 5 pm on April 29th which today. However, the results have now been released and can be accessed at the official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the VITEEE 2019 can check their results using their 10 digit application number and date of birth details. On the other hand, no update on the counselling schedule has been provided by the university. Meaning the counselling process for the year 2019 will begin from May 9th, 2019 and the full schedule will be published soon.

Here is the direct link to check your VITEEE 2019 results

How to check VITEEE 2019 results

Visit the VIT Official website - vit.ac.in Click on the B.Tech admissions/VITEEE results link available on the home page Alternatively here is the direct link for results Sign in using application number and DOB details to check your results Save the result for future reference

VITEEE or VIT Engineering Entrance Exam is conducted for admissions to the institute and the VITEEE 2019 exam was conducted from April 10th to April 21st in multiple sessions. VIT offers BE and BTech courses at four campuses throughout India. The VIT campuses are located at Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal, and Amravati (AP).