Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) today declared the results for Class 10th board exams. The results are available on the board’s website - hpbose.org and students can check their results online by using their hall ticket number. However, students must note that only final scores can be checked online and mark sheet containing the result will have to be procured from school campus only.

Candidates must keep in mind that due to heavy traffic on the HPBOSE website for results, the website might take more than usual time to respond or might be unresponsive even at times. But students are requested to not panic and check the website after some time.

Out of the 1.11 lakh students who appeared for exam, 67,319 candidates have cleared it. Atharv Thakur secured the first position in state with 98.71 percent. While, Paras, Dhruv Sharma and, Ridhi Sharma secured 2nd rank by scoring 98.57%. However the overall pass percentage this year has gone down compare to 2018. This year the pass percentage is 60.79 percent, down by roughly 3 percentage points compared to 63.39 percent last year.

The Class 10th exam was conducted from March 7th to 20th, 2019. More than 1.22 lakh students had appeared for the exam in 2019. Of the total, 1,11,977 appeared in regular mode while 10,414 appeared through State Open School (SOS), as per a report by Hindustan Times.

In comparison, last year, 109, 678 students appeared in Class 10 exams, out of which 68,946 passed with an overall pass percentage of 63.39 percent. The number of students who got compartment was 15,214, the HT report added.