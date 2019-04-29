Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the hall tickets for entrance exam for admissions for MD, MS, MDS, and Fellowship courses offered by the institute. The entrance exam will be conducted for July 2019 batch and hall tickets for the exams are available now for download.

Candidates who have registered to participate in the exams can download the admit card from the official JIPMER website, jipmer.edu.in. The hall tickets for MD, MS, and MDS exams are available in a single link, whereas for the Fellowship exam the hall ticket download link is different.

The institute will conduct the examination for the MD, MS, and MDS examination on May 19th, 2019. The entrance exam for the Fellowship courses will also be conducted on May 19th, 2019.

The counselling for the MD, MS, and MDS seats will begin from June 12th, whereas the counselling for Fellowship will be done on June 14th. The entire schedule can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can click on the direct link to download the hall ticket for MD/MS entrance exam and for Fellowship entrance exam. The candidates need to enter the User ID and Password and click on Login to access the hall ticket which needs to be printed out.

How to download JIPMER MD/MS and Fellowship Hall Ticket: