NTA has been accepting applications for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) entrance examination for 2019 since April 1st, 2019 and tomorrow, April 30th, 2019 is the last day to apply for the ICAR AIEEA 2019 entrance examination. Candidates can access the notification and apply for the ICAR AIEEA 2019 exam at ntaicar.nic.in.

Even though the last day to submit the application is April 30th, candidates can pay the application fees for participating in the exam until May 1st, 2019. NTA will allow candidates to make corrections to the submitted application from July 7th to July 14th, 2019.

ICAR conducts All India Entrance Examinations for admission to UG, PG & Ph.D Courses in agriculture universities and award of scholarships and fellowships. The entrance examination for undergraduate, postgraduate, and JRF/SRF entrance examination will be conducted on July 1st and the admit card for the same will be released on June 5th, 2019.

Candidates can access the official notification in these links for:

How to apply for ICAR AIEEA 2019 examination:

1. Visit the NTA ICAR AIEEA official website.

2. Click on the relevant application form button on the home page.

3. Candidates must first go through the registration process which will generate a log-in credential.

4. With the credentials, candidates must log in and fulfill the application and fees process.

ICAR is an apex body for coordinating, guiding and managing research and education in agriculture including horticulture, fisheries and animal sciences in the entire country. There are 101 ICAR institutions and 71 agricultural universities which makes it one of the largest national agricultural systems in the world.