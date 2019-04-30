Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Exam (AP PECET) for the year 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on May 4th and all the candidates who have applied for the entrance exam will be able to download their respective admit cards today once released. The admit cards could be released anytime today that is April 30th and hence candidates are advised to keep a track of AP PECET website - sche.ap.gov.in/pecet

The entrance exam, AP PECET is being conducted by Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The Physical Education is for candidates who wish to seek admissions in U.G.D.P.Ed or B.P.Ed course offered across institutes in the state. Both courses are for duration of two years and admission to either of the course is determined by PECET.

The online application for the AP PECET 2019 began on March 18th and continued till April 26th, including with late fee submissions. While the application process the over, the exam will be conducted on May 4th, as mentioned earlier and no candidates without a valid admit card will be allowed to appear for the AP PECET 2019 exam. Notably, the examination will begin from 6.30 am onwards on May 4th.

Apart from that Acharya Nagarjuna University has also provided tentative date for declaration of final result. The result for AP PECET entrance test is expected to be declared by May 20th.