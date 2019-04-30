Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) today declared the final result for SSLC 2019 on its website - kseeb.kar.nic.in. The results were expected to be announced today at 12.45 pm but were released slightly earlier. The students who have appeared for the Karnataka Class 10th examinations can check their results now using their respective registration number details.

The Karnataka SSLC 2019 results are also available on karresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. A total of 8.41 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exam conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2019. The pass percentage for this year’s result is at 73.7 percent, Firstpost reported. Of the 8,41,666 students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams, 8,25,468 students cleared them, bringing the overall pass percentage to 73.7 percent.

Also here is the direct link to check the results

How to check Karnataka SSLC 2019 results

Visit any of the official websites for results - kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in or results.gov.in On the home page, click on the results link for SSLC 2019 You will be directed to a new page, enter relevant information to view your scores Alternatively here is the direct link to check the results Use seat number to view the SSLC 2019 results and save the same for future reference

This year the pass percentage saw a increase by around 2 percentage point compared to last year. In 2018, the overall pass percentage for SSLC Class 10 exams was 71.93 percent, with girls at 78.01 percent and boys at 66.56 percent. The overall pass percentage this year is 73.7 percent.