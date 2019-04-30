Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Delhi today released the result for OPENMAT - XLV on its official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination in January can now check their results directly from the IGNOU website using nine-digit enrolment number. IGNOU OPENMAT is the entrance exam conducted by Indira Gandhi National Open University, for admission to its MBA program.

The results were declared today on April 30th and the candidates who have cleared the examination are now eligible to take admission to Management Program courses offered by the open university. IGNOU had conducted the OPENMAT - XLV examination for the first semester in January 2019. Here is the direct link to check your results.

How to check IGNOU OPENMAT - XLV results

Visit the IGNOU website - ignou.ac.in Click on results tab present on the home page You will directed to a new page, choose OPENMAT option from menu on the left hand side of the page Click on OPENMAT XLV resul (new) link Enter your enrolment number and view the final result Download the copy of the result for future reference

The Management programs offered by IGNOU include MBA and specialization PG Diplomas in HRM, FM, OM, MM and FMP. Candidates who have qualified the entrance are now eligible to take admission for any of the management program and the OPENMAT scores will be valid till next two semesters. Notably, for July 2019 Session, the last date for submission of Application Form for admission along with relevant documents at the Regional Centre is 31st May, 2019.