Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has released the counselling schedule and admit card to participate in the counselling for VITEEE 2019. Candidates who have cleared the VITEEE 2019 exam and are eligible to participate in the counselling process can download the admit card from the official website, vit.ac.in.

The VIT will conduct counselling for admissions to BE and B.Tech courses provided by the institution from May 9th and it will go on until May 15th, 2019. VIT will conduct the counselling for all the four campuses which are located in Vellore, Chennai, Amravati (AP), and Bhopal.

VIT had declared the VITEEE 2019 results yesterday, April 29th, 2019. VITEEE 2019 exam was conducted from April 10th to April 21st in multiple sessions.

The first day of the counselling is for rank holders from 1 to 10,000. Candidates need to draw a DD in the name of the institution of Rs. 50,000 in order to be eligible to attend the counselling on the first day.

The candidates who have been placed between 10,001 to 110,000 ranks have been slotted from May 10th to May 15th. The candidates who will be attending the counselling from the second day have to bring a DD of Rs. 200,000 in order to be eligible to attend the counselling.

How tto download VITEEE 2019 Counselling admit card:

Visit the VITEEE 2019 official website. Click on the button for VITEEE Counseling Admit Card/ Result. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the admit card page. Enter all the relevant details and submit. The admit card can be accessed from this page which needs to be printed out. It should be noted that the admit card is a mandatory document in order to participate in the counselling.

Candidates are advised to check all the links under the ‘Counselling Procedure’ button on the VITEEE 2019 home page. The page has links for Counseling Date and Slot, Important Instructions, Fee Details, Document Submission, Contact Address, Hostel Room Allotment, and Undertaking.