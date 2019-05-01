Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for direct recruitment to the post of Research Assistant. The online application process has already begun and candidates can start applying at TNPSC website - tnpsc.gov.in. The positions are for the Institute of Veterinary Preventive Medicine, Ranipet, in the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service.

A total of 26 vacancies are available for this recruitment drive and the last date to apply for them is May 29th. However, candidates can make the exam fee payment until May 31st, after having submitted their application before the last date. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 30th, 2019.

The recruitment process for the Research Assistant positions will be through a written exam. The exam will be divided into two parts. Paper – I will be a PG standard exam based on subject knowledge and paper II will be graduation level exam conducted to the test general aptitude of the candidate. The first exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and paper II from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Finally selected candidates will be recruited at a salary band of Rs Rs 55,500- 1,75,700.

How to apply for TNPSC Research Assistant recruitment

Visit the TNPSC website - tnpsc.gov.in Click on the apply online option that re-directs to an online application external site. Alternatively, click on this link here. One Time Registration is mandatory for all the candidates to apply for any posts. Finish the registration process and visit the TNPSC Research Assistant recruitment page Here is the direct link for candidates who already have login ID Complete the application, upload relevant documents and make the exam fee payment Download and save the submit application for future reference

Hall Tickets for eligible applicants will be made available on the Commission’s website tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.net or tnpscexams.in so as to enable the applicants to download the same. Hall Tickets will not be sent by post. However no specific date for hall ticket release has been provided by the commission, thus applicants should keep checking Commission’s website around the time of the scheduled date of examination.

The applicants should have MVSc in either, Micro-biology, Pathology, Parasitology, Dairy Microbiology, and Animal Biotechnology. The candidate also needs to have passed Tamil as one of the language paper in the HSC exam. Further, the age limit for the unreserved category candidates is capped at 30 years. For more details regarding the recruitment please check the official notification linked here.