JNTU, Ananthapur has released the answer keys for the AP ECET 2019 examination today, May 1st, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the AP ECET 2019 examination can download the ECET answer keys from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/ECET

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Ananthapur had conducted the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2019 exam on behalf of AP SCHE on April 30th, 2019 and now the answer keys have been released. Any objection against the answer must be submitted before May 3rd, 2019 (5.00 pm). The format of objection can be accessed in this PDF.

Candidates can find Question Papers and Preliminary Answer keys for various subjects in this direct link.

How to download AP ECET 2019 Answer Keys:

Visit the AP ECET official website. Click on the link on the home page which says ‘Exam Papers and Preliminary Keys’. A new page which will open which will have question paper and answer keys for all the subjects. Click on the relevant link. The document will get downloaded which can be printed out for reference.

The SCHE will scrutinise the objections and release the final answer keys on May 5th, 2019. The AP ECET 2019 result is expected to be declared on May 13th, 2019 according to the dates mentioned on the website.