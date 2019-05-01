AP SCHE was expected to release the 2019 EAMCET result today; however, a notice has been released on the official website stating that the result will tentatively come out in the third week of May. The website is silent on the reason for the delay. Once released, the results can be accessed at the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, is responsible to conduct the EAMCET 2019 examination process on behalf of AP SCHE. The exams were conducted from April 20th to April 24th, 2019 and the answer keys for the same were released on April 25th.

The EAMCET exam for admissions to Engineering colleges was conducted from April 20th to April 23rd and exam for admissions to Agricultural colleges was conducted from April 23rd to April 24th, 2019.

EAMCET examination is conducted for admissions to courses related to Engineering, Medical, and Agriculture provided by universities and institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

How to check AP EAMCET 2019 result (once declared):

Visit the AP EAMCET official website. Click on the link to check EAMCET 2019 result (once declared). Enter the required candidate details and submit. The result will be displayed which can be printed out.

The notification for the EAMCET 2019 was released on February 20th, 2019 and the application process without any late fees went on from February 26th to March 27th.