Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the hall tickets for AP LAWCET and PGLCET entrance exams. The admit cards are available for candidates to download from the official website - sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET Candidates can download their respective admit cards using the registration number and date of birth details.

The LAWCET and PGLCET are undergraduate and postgraduate level common entrance exams conducted for admission to law courses offered by institutes in Andhra Pradesh. For the year 2019, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapuramu is conducting the entrance test on behalf of APSCHE. The exam will be held on May 6th from 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm.

Please note that no candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card, thus candidates need to download the admit card as early as possible before the date of examination.

Here is the direct link for AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2019 admit card.

How to download admit card for AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2019

Visit the official website for AP LAWCET, PGLCET - sche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET Click on the hall ticket link available on the home page Use your registration number and DOB details to access the admit card Download and take a print out of the admit card for future use

The online application process for AP LAWCET, PGLCET began from March 16th and continued well until April 29th with late fee charges. While the exam is set for May 6th, the results are tentatively scheduled to be declared on May 17th, 2019.