Tripura Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has started the application process for the Tripura Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 from April 30th, 2019. Candidates can check the official notification and apply to participate in the TET 2019 examination at TRB’s official website, trb.tripura.gov.in

This year TRB has included Kokborok language in the list of subjects on which TET examination will be conducted. The syllabus for Kokborok language subject can be accessed in this direct link for Paper I and Paper II.

TRB will conduct TET 2019 examination in two categories, Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for candidates interested in teaching from Class 1 to Class 5 and Paper II is for teaching from Class 6 to Class 8. Candidates have an option to appear for both the examinations.

The full list of eligibility can be found in the official notification. Only candidates residing in Tripura are eligible to appear for the Tripura TET. The last day to apply to appear for the exam is June 20th, 2019.

How to apply for Tripura TET 2019 exam:

Visit the Tripura TRB official website. Click on ‘Apply Online’ button on the home page. Click on the link to apply for TET 2019. Complete the registration and application process and submit it. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Interested candidates are advised to go through the notification thoroughly to get acquainted with the eligibility criteria, qualifications, exam patter and syllabus, application process before proceeding to apply. The official notification can be accessed in this direct link.