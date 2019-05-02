Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the 2019 12th class science stream board exam result on May 9th, 2019, according to a notification released by GSEB. The result will be available from 8.00 am at the official website, gseb.org.

Apart from the above-mentioned result, GSEB is all set to release the GUJCET 2019 result on the same date at the official website. GUJCET is an entrance exam conducted by GSEB for admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in the state of Gujarat. The result will also be available at GSEB’s official website.

The Times of India reports that this year around 1.5 lakh students appeared for the 12th class science stream board exam. The examination for this class was held from March 7th to March 16th, 2019.

For GUJCET, around 1.35 lakh candidates participated. The GUJCET answer keys have been released, which can be accessed in this direct link.

The notification for the release of GSEB 12th class science exam result date can be accessed on GSEB’s official website or this direct link.