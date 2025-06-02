JoSAA Counselling 2025: Registrations begin tomorrow, here’s how to apply
Eligible candidates can start applying from tomorrow though the official website josaa.nic.in.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially announced the commencement of the JoSAA Counselling 2025 from June 3, 2025, at 5 pm, following the declaration of JEE Advanced 2025 results on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The counselling process is crucial for candidates seeking admission to top engineering institutes across India, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.
Candidates who have successfully qualified in JEE Advanced 2025 are eligible to participate in the seat allocation process. They can select the preferred courses and institutions while registering on the JoSAA website josaa.nic.in.
Key Dates
|JoSAA Counselling Starts
|June 3, 2025
| Mock Seat Allocation 1 Release
|June 9, 2025
|Mock Seat Allocation 2 Release
|June 11, 2025
|Registration & Choice-filling Deadline
|June 12, 2025
Steps to apply for JoSAA Counselling 2025
- Visit the official website: josaa.nic.in
- Click on the link for JoSAA Counselling 2025 registration
- Enter JEE Advanced credentials and complete the registration process
- Log in and select your preferred institutes and courses
- Submit and download the form for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.