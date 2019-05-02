As reported earlier, Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has declared the 2019 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results today, May 2nd, 2019. The result for both 10th and 12th class are now available at NBSE’s official website, nbsenagaland.com.

A total number of 10,919 appeared for the HSSLC and 8,828 students cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 74.44%. For HSSC, 23,189 students appeared and 15,835 students cleared the exam and managed a pass percentage of 68.29%. The official results gazette can be accessed in this link.

Apart from the official website, the results are also available at multiple third party websites, details of which are as follows:

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and HSSLC exams were conducted from February 13th to 25th and February 12th to March 4th, 2019 respectively. The Heads of registered institutions can collect the mark sheets, pass certificates and other documents from May 3 to May 7, 2019 from the Board’s office.

Students can also also access the results via SMS, details of which are as follows:

To check NBSE Class 10th 2019 result:

SMS - RESULT<space>NBSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

For Class 12th 2019 result:

SMS - RESULT<space>NBSE12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Howto check the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result:

Enter the log-in details and submit

The final score will be revealed.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for Class 10th was at 83.9 percent while the pass percentage for class 12th was 73.42 percent. Out of total 18,872 candidates, 9,750 students appeared in Class 12th while 9122 wrote their Class 10th papers.