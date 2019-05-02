Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared 12th class or Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) result today, May 2nd, 2019. This was surprising since a few weeks ago the board had released a statement to quash rumours about the result date and had said that the results were to be declared in the third week of May.

The CBSE 2019 12th students have managed to score a pass percentage of 83.4%, reports Indian Express. Trivandrum region topped the regional competition with a pass percentage of 98.2% followed by Chennai region which scored 92.93% and Delhi with 91.87%.

CBSE: Top performing region is Trivandrum with pass percentage of 98.2%, in Chennai region the pass percentage is 92.93% and in Delhi region the pass percentage is 91.87% pic.twitter.com/P7VCCe2I7x — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2019

The top rank was grabbed by two girls, Hansika Shukla from DPS Merut Road and Karishma Arora from SD Public School, both from Ghaziabad, with 499 marks out of 500.

CBSE students from all the streams who had appeared for the XII class exams can access the result at the CBSE’s official website, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The board had conducted the 12th class exam from February 15th and the last exam was on April 3rd, 2019.

Here is the direct link to access the result.

Students and parents/guardians can also get the results via SMS, the details of which are as follows:

The numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).

Howto access CBSE 12th result online:

Visit the CBSE results website. Click on XIIth class result link on the home page. Enter the roll number and other required details and submit. The result will be available and can be printed out for reference.

More than 31 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE board exam this year. Out of these 31 lakh students, around 11.8 lakh students had registered to appear for the 12th class examination of which 11.06 lakh students had appeared, according to Indian Express.