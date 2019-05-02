Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will soon declare the results for Class 10th and 12th board exams. A report by NDTV citing an unnamed official states that the results for Class 12th exam will be released in May while the RBSE 10th results will be released in June. The results will be available on RBSE website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and Rajasthan results website - rajresults.nic.in.

The report claims that the result announcement for Class 12th exam will take place between May 15 and May 20. Notably results for all three streams i.e. Science, Arts and Commerce can be expected by May 20th. Last year, the RBSE result for Science and Commerce stream students were released on May 23 while the Arts results were released on June 1.

On the other hand, the results for RBSE Class 10th will be announced around June 10th. Apparently, more than 10 lakh students had appeared for the RBSE 12th exam while 11.2 lakh students registered for RBSE 10th exams.

How to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th results