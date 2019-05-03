Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness where he was updated on the measures undertaken and about the path of the cyclone.
Around 11 lakh people have been evacuated to safer places in the state.
The cyclone made a landfall at around 9.00 am in Puri district and is predicted to move towards northwestern direction.
Latest report stated that at least two people have died after the cyclone struck the mainland.
Congress claim UPA govenrment conducted six surgical strikes
Congress criticised the NDA government for taking credit for listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.
The Congress leader Rajiv Shukla claimed that six surgical strikes were conducted across the border Pakistan between 2008 and 2014 and asked NDA to stop taking credit for steps taken to secure the nation.
The party also gave details of the surgical strikes which are as follows, “One was conducted on June 19, 2008, in Bhattal Sector in Poonch, one from August 30-September 1, 2011 in Sharda Sector across Neelam River Valley in Kel. One surgical strike was carried out on January 6, 2013, at Sawan Patra check post; one on July 27 and July 28, 2013 in Nazapir Setor, another on August 6, 2013 in Neelam Valley and one on January 14, 2014.”
PepsiCo withdraws case against Indian farmers
PepsiCo had filed cases against Gujarat farmers for cultivating a patented potato variety which is grown exclusively for its Lays chips.
PepsiCo said the company has decided to withdraw the case after discussing the case with the government.
The company had sued five farmers in the state of Gujarat for 20 lakh rupees each. However, the company had offered to settle the dispute if the farmers purchased the seeds from the company and sell the potato produced to it.
Modi biopic to release on May 24th
The biopic on the prime minster was supposed to release on April 11th; however, EC put a stay on its release for violating the model code of conduct.
The movie will now release a day after the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election.
Supreme Court had dismissed a petition by the producer of the film challenging the Election Commission’s order of banning the screening.