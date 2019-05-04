National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA) 2019 first attempt result has been declared late evening on May 3rd, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their NATA scores at the official website, nata.in.

NATA also released a press release about the result and said that 32,856 candidates had appeared for the exam and 27232 candidates have managed to clear it. The NATA 2019 first attempt examination was conducted on April 14th, 2019. The press release can be accessed in this link.

The press release also stated, “In case any student(s) could not appear in the first test or could not do well due to any reason, he/she may apply for the Second Test scheduled to be held on 7th July 2019. Last date for Registration for Second Test is 12.06.2019.”

Candidates can check their NATA 2019 scores at this direct link.

NATA exam scores are used for admissions to the first year of B.Arch degree. It is a national level exam and all admissions for B.Arch degree is done on the basis of NATA scores.

How to access the NATA 2019 result: