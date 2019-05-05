Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has released the answer keys for all the papers for the 2019 AP PGECET examination in a phased manner. The first batch of answer keys were released on May 3rd and now answer keys for all the papers are available at the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/PGECET

A notification along with the release of the answer keys stated that the deadline to raise objections will be two days within the release of the answer keys. Thus, the papers for which exams were conducted on May 2nd, candidates have to raise objections by 5.00 pm today and thereon. Instructions on how to raise objections can be accessed in this link.

The detailed schedule for the AP PGECET 2019 objection is as follows:

AP PGECET 2019 answer key Test Name Objection Deadline Geo-Engineering & Geo-Informatics, Pharmacy, Computer Science & Information Technology 05-05-2019 5:00 PM Electronics & Communication Engineering, Bio-Technology, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Food Technology, Electrical Engineering. 06-05-2019 10:00 AM Instrumentation Engineering, Metallurgy, Chemical Engineering, Nano-Technology 07-05-2019 10:00 AM

Candidates can access the question paper and exam answer keys for various papers in this direct link. To access individual response sheet, candidates have to click this link and enter the log-in details.

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam had conducted the AP PGECET 2019 exam from May 2nd to May 4th, 2019 and now the answer keys have been released. The exam is conducted for admissions to professional courses like ME. M.Tech, and M. Pharmacy provided by the institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh.